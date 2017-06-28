 

Watch: 'It felt like a rollercoaster' - dramatic video of US man rescued metres from edge of huge waterfall

Source:

Associated Press

A Nevada man is safe after helicopter rescuers plucked him from a rock surrounded by swift-moving water above an approximately 15m high waterfall in California.

Stranded on a tiny rock in the middle of Nevada rapids, a rescue helicopter was called to lift the man to safety.
Source: USA Today

California Highway Patrol Officer David White said today that 25-year-old Kalani Tuiono escaped from the frigid, snowmelt-choked Yuba River with minor scratches and scrapes on Sunday, an outcome that amazed rescuers.

Dramatic video shows Tuiono perched on a lone rock surrounded by rushing water, with the waterfall just below. Steep rock frames the river.

White says he was caught by the undertow and swept a mile downstream from Emerald Pools, a picturesque swimming hole known for its colourful water.

Auburn, California-based rescuers manoeuvered above the falls, dropped down to him in a rescue basket and carried him to safety.

Speaking to USA Today, Tuiono said he considered himself a strong swimmer and entered the Yuba River believing the waters were relatively calm.

"I got caught in the undertow and was suddenly in rapids," said Tuiono.

"It felt like a roller coaster."

