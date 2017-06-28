Watch: 'It felt like a rollercoaster' - dramatic video of US man rescued metres from edge of huge waterfall

Source:Associated Press
A Nevada man is safe after helicopter rescuers plucked him from a rock surrounded by swift-moving water above an approximately 15m high waterfall in California.
California Highway Patrol Officer David White said today that 25-year-old Kalani Tuiono escaped from the frigid, snowmelt-choked Yuba River with minor scratches and scrapes on Sunday, an outcome that amazed rescuers.
Dramatic video shows Tuiono perched on a lone rock surrounded by rushing water, with the waterfall just below. Steep rock frames the river.
White says he was caught by the undertow and swept a mile downstream from Emerald Pools, a picturesque swimming hole known for its colourful water.
Auburn, California-based rescuers manoeuvered above the falls, dropped down to him in a rescue basket and carried him to safety.
Speaking to USA Today, Tuiono said he considered himself a strong swimmer and entered the Yuba River believing the waters were relatively calm.
"I got caught in the undertow and was suddenly in rapids," said Tuiono.
"It felt like a roller coaster."
