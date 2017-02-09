 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Watch: Fearless woman shares stage with her rapist for TED talk

share

Source:

1 NEWS

An Icelandic woman has appeared on stage with her Australian ex-boyfriend who raped her when she was 16-years-old.

Rape victim and her attacker host TED talk to share their experience.
Source: TED

Thorids Elva was sexually assaulted by her then boyfriend and foreign exchange student, Tom Stranger in 1996.

The pair have now come together to speak on the TED stage and have also written a book about the ordeal.

Elva and Stranger had been dating for a month when the attack happened. It was the night of their school Christmas dance.

After drinking too much rum Elva found herself extremely intoxicated and was escorted home by Stranger.

"It was like a fairy tale, his strong arms around me, laying me in the safety of me bed," Elva said.

"But my feelings of gratitude soon turned to horror as he removed my clothes and got on top of me," she added.

Elva described how she was too weak to fight Stranger off so instead counted the seconds of the attack which lasted two hours.

The pair broke up a few days later.

Nine years after the rape, Elva was on the verge of a nervous breakdown and began writing Stranger a letter saying she wanted to "find forgiveness".

Expecting a negative reply or denial, Elva was surprised when Stranger sent her a total confession and revealed how hard he'd found it to cope as well.

The following week the pair decided to meet in the middle, flying halfway to South Africa where they spent the week talking about their experience.

The week together resulted in their book South of Forgiveness which is due to be released next month.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:07
1
Thomas James wanted to find where his mate Clinton Thinn was being held, so got on the phone with a very helpful corrections official.

Listen: 'One charge of 187, murder in the first degree' - friend of former Auckland Grammar boy in US prison records compelling conversation with justice officials


00:59
2
A federal court is hearing arguments over the ban, decision expected later this week.

NZ Government sets up 24/7 taskforce to deal with Trump administration

01:00
3
Justice Minister Amy Adams has introduced a process for those convicted prior to the 1986 law change to have their record wiped.

'We are sorry' - Government offers pardons to gay men convicted of homosexual acts

00:50
4
Clinton Finn posted numerous videos on You Tube as he pursued a rap career in California.

Former classmate of Auckland Grammar boy charged with first degree murder in US say he was 'easily led astray'

00:29
5
Kaycee Oxendine says the woman breastfed her lactose intolerant three-month-old son, despite being told not to.

Video: Childcare teacher fired for breastfeeding lactose intolerant boy without permission from his mum

01:00
Justice Minister Amy Adams has introduced a process for those convicted prior to the 1986 law change to have their record wiped.

'We are sorry' - Government offers pardons to gay men convicted of homosexual acts

Those convicted before the 1986 law change can apply to have their crimes wiped from their record.

00:59
A federal court is hearing arguments over the ban, decision expected later this week.

NZ Government sets up 24/7 taskforce to deal with Trump administration

The taskforce is being run by six or seven staff members 24 hours a day.

03:17
A woman disqualified from owning animals from five years gets a visit from the authorities - and she's not going to let them in.

Carolyn Robinson: The animal hoarder was home, hiding in a corner with her animals

We were there as SPCA and police repeatedly knocked on her door.

04:21
Matty and Brodie Kane decided to test whether theme parks helped you lose weight.

Watch: Petrified Matty McLean's hilarious reaction on Rainbow's End ride, but don't worry, 'we're getting so skinny!'

Matty and Brodie Kane decided to test whether theme parks helped you lose weight.

03:44

Matty McLean and Brodie Kane ambitiously try to lose weight at Rainbow's End

The Breakfast duo tested the theory of theme park weightloss.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ