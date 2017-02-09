Watch: Fearless woman shares stage with her rapist for TED talk

An Icelandic woman has appeared on stage with her Australian ex-boyfriend who raped her when she was 16-years-old.

Thorids Elva was sexually assaulted by her then boyfriend and foreign exchange student, Tom Stranger in 1996.

The pair have now come together to speak on the TED stage and have also written a book about the ordeal.

Elva and Stranger had been dating for a month when the attack happened. It was the night of their school Christmas dance.

After drinking too much rum Elva found herself extremely intoxicated and was escorted home by Stranger.

"It was like a fairy tale, his strong arms around me, laying me in the safety of me bed," Elva said.

"But my feelings of gratitude soon turned to horror as he removed my clothes and got on top of me," she added.

Elva described how she was too weak to fight Stranger off so instead counted the seconds of the attack which lasted two hours.

The pair broke up a few days later.

Nine years after the rape, Elva was on the verge of a nervous breakdown and began writing Stranger a letter saying she wanted to "find forgiveness".

Expecting a negative reply or denial, Elva was surprised when Stranger sent her a total confession and revealed how hard he'd found it to cope as well.

The following week the pair decided to meet in the middle, flying halfway to South Africa where they spent the week talking about their experience.