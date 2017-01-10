Watch: Fearless man pulls distressed shark from shallows of Melbourne's St Kilda Beach

Amidst a day of multiple shark sightings at Melbourne beaches yesterday, a local man got up close and personal with one of the creatures struggling in shallow water.

Video shows Vincent De Robillard trying to pull the blue shark out to deeper water at 6.30pm (local time) at popular St Kilda Beach.

"It looked like it was dying, so I grabbed it by the tail, so it couldn't bite me," Mr De Robillard told Nine News.

The same shark is believed to have become stranded again two hours later and two women tried pulling the shark back into deeper water.

Twenty sharks were sighted across Victoria's surf coast yesterday, a day after two of Melbourne's busiest beaches were closed for the same reason.

"There are a lot more sharks closer to shore than we've seen at any time in recent years," Mr Scott told radio station 3AW yesterday.