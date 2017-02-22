Watch: Fearless French waitress tackles monster of a customer, yanks giant lizard by the tail out of Aussie restaurant

Usually foreigners visiting our mates across the ditch tremble in fear when an Australian animal or insect crosses their path.

One French waiter, working at a New South Wales restaurant on Sunday, quickly put that rumour to bed when she fearlessly dragged a large goanna out of the restaurant.

Diners enjoying their brunch at Mimosa Wines, on NSW's South Coast, got quite the shock when a waiter dragged the struggling goanna out among their tables towards the door.

The waiter, named Samia, is from France.

She bravely took on the challenge of removing the Australian reptile, Mimosa Wines owner Glenn Butson told The Courier Mail.

"She came here to improve her English and learn about Australian culture and wildlife," Butson said.

"I recently told her a story about a goanna trapped in our shower and how I picked it up by the tail and carried it outside.