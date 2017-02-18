 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Christchurch Port Hills Fire

World


Watch: Fashion industry takes on Trump in 'I Am an Immigrant' video

share

Source:

Associated Press

While some fashion designers have always been overtly political, the recently wrapped New York Fashion Week just a month after President Donald Trump's inauguration included a broader range of brands addressing these tumultuous times.

Participants include designer Diane von Furstenberg and models Doutzen Kroes and Winnie Harlow.
Source: Associated Press

Today, the day after shows concluded, W magazine took on one element, Trump's position on immigration, in a video featuring designers, models, photographers and industry activists and insiders who are, themselves, immigrants.

The video, shot in a studio over six hours during the frenzy of fashion week, has them looking directly into the camera and saying "I Am an Immigrant," with each uttering part of that declaration in a show of unity.

The video is accompanied on Wmagazine.com by an editorial written by Katherine Cusumano and the effort is part of a series of web content covering the intersection of fashion and politics.

The magazine's editor, Stefano Tonchi, said in an interview Thursday ahead of the video's release that the "I Am an Immigrant" video, running about a minute, is intended as a "united and defiant" statement against Trump's travel ban and other immigration policies from inside the fashion industry.

Participants include designer Diane von Furstenberg, models Doutzen Kroes and Winnie Harlow, photographers Inez van Lamsweerde and Mario Sorrenti, and fashion activist Bethann Hardison.

"Fashion designers and models have every responsibility, now more than ever, because young people through social media are really influenced by their opinions," said Tonchi, who arrived in the United States from Florence, Italy, 25 years ago and became an American citizen five years ago.

"Fashion has not been taking enough responsibility, and they can do much more," said Tonchi, who also appears in the video.

"Fashion is always a mirror of society."

This fashion week was heavier than usual on politics and social issues, on and off runways.

Jonathan Simkhai handed out "Feminist AF" T-shirts to his front-row guests.

Prabal Gurung walked models for his finale in T-shirts emblazoned with "Yes, We Should All Be Feminists" and "The Future is Female."

Christian Siriano included a shirt on one model with the words: "People are People."

There were white bandannas worn by designers and models walking shows signifying unity, and pink buttons passed out declaring that "Fashion Stands with Planned Parenthood." 

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:22
1
Ricahrd Escot of L'Equipe explained that the former All Black was initially pulled over for speeding after drinking four glasses of wine.

Dan Carter returns to New Zealand amidst drink driving scandal

2
All Black Sione Lauaki at the All Blacks media session at the Heritage Hotel, Auckland on Wednesday 31 August, 2005. Photo: Andrew Cornaga/PHOTOSPORT 133132

Live stream from Auckland funeral: Farewell to All Blacks star Sione Lauaki


00:11
3
It happened in Houston but it seems Jesse "Tex" Leos's catching skills may have been honed by his time playing football in Geelong, Australia.

Watch: Good save! Quick-thinking worker catches toddler with one hand as he topples off counter

00:44
4
A man diving off Rangipukea Island was shocked when confronted by three huge orcas on Sunday.

Video: 'It was a pretty awesome experience' - diver comes face to face with three huge orcas

00:35
5
Richard Escot is adamant that Dan Carter's indiscretion won't leave him offside with the French rugby public.

'In France, he's more famous than Richie McCaw' – French rugby guru thinks drink driving scandal won't hurt Dan Carter's image

01:18
Participants include designer Diane von Furstenberg and models Doutzen Kroes and Winnie Harlow.

Watch: Fashion industry takes on Trump in 'I Am an Immigrant' video

A day after New York fashion week finishes, 81 fashion celebrities stand together against Trump's immigration ban.


All Black Sione Lauaki at the All Blacks media session at the Heritage Hotel, Auckland on Wednesday 31 August, 2005. Photo: Andrew Cornaga/PHOTOSPORT 133132

Live stream from Auckland funeral: Farewell to All Blacks star Sione Lauaki

The 17-cap All Black and 35-year-old passed away from kidney failure.

00:11
It happened in Houston but it seems Jesse "Tex" Leos's catching skills may have been honed by his time playing football in Geelong, Australia.

Watch: Good save! Quick-thinking worker catches toddler with one hand as he topples off counter

It happened in Houston but it seems Jesse "Tex" Leos's catching skills may have been honed by his time playing football in Geelong, Australia.

01:22
Ricahrd Escot of L'Equipe explained that the former All Black was initially pulled over for speeding after drinking four glasses of wine.

Dan Carter returns to New Zealand amidst drink driving scandal

The 2015 World Cup winner is believed to be travelling home for a pre-planned holiday.

00:52
It's a time for containment along the perimeter of the giant Port Hills fire.

Public meeting for Port Hills fire evacuees to take place

Several cordons were lifted late last night but flare ups are still possible.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ