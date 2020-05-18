TODAY |

Watch: Family has lucky escape after car in Florida smashes through backyard fence into pool

Source:  1 NEWS

A family in the US has had a very lucky escape after a car crashed and flew across the backyard of their Miami home.

A medical emergency is thought to have caused the driver to lose control. Source: Breakfast

Footage captured on their home CCTV system shows a car hurtling through their fence, across the top of their pool and smashing through the other side of the fenced yard. 

It was a lucky escape for the family who says if it wasn't a rainy day, the kids would have been swimming in the pool.

With the speed at which the car was going there would have almost certainly been injuries if the family had of been in the backyard. 

It's thought a medical emergency was the cause of the crash. 

