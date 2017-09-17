 

Watch: 'Fake' sign language interpreter during Hurricane Irma broadcast outrages deaf community

A man who stood beside Florida evacuation officials during Hurricane Irma to interpret messages into sign language has outraged the deaf community for signing gibberish. 

The man, a current lifeguard for the county, signed about pizza, bears and monsters during the press conference.
Source: Manatee County, Florida

Marshall Greene, who grew up with his brother who is deaf, claimed to know how to sign and he was used to inform residents in Manatee County about evacuation orders on September 9, according to the Daily Mail. 

The life guard signed, "Help you at that time to use bear big," and "Pizza want you are. Need be bear monster."

The Daily Moth, a news agency which provides videos for the hearing impaired, criticised officials for not using a certified interpreter. 

The host, Alex Abenchuchan, said that Mr Greene's sign language was incorrect. 

