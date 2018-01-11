Watch: 'F*** you' – couple's expletive-laden row interrupts live TV broadcast

A fierce expletive-filled row between a passing couple has awkwardly interrupted a live television broadcast in the UK.

Channel 4 News columnist Andrew Pierce was speaking about a censorship battle between the Daily Mail and Virgin Trains when the raging couple swept through the background of his shot.

As they scream, argue and gesture at each other, the couple completely overpower Pierce, who persists dutifully with his live cross, before apologising for the disturbance.

"I'm terribly sorry about the distraction behind actually," Pierce says.

It is in no way clear what the couple were arguing about, but the man can be heard uttering something about "my sister" as the woman shouts over him.

Numerous profanities are heard in the brief scene, with the couple pausing behind Pierce while they argue, seemingly oblivious of his presence.