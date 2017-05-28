Watch: Eyes on the road! Distracted Chinese scooter rider drives straight into parked truck while checking phone

A Chinese woman who was distracted by her phone has been caught on CCTV smashing head first into the back of a parked truck.

The footage, taken on Friday, shows the distracted woman driving through Xuancheng city in the Anhui Province in eastern China, when she slowly starts veering off the road.

The woman seems completely oblivious to the fact she is headed for disaster as she heads straight into the path of a parked truck.

Her head bounces back as she crashes her scooter into the back of the large vehicle.