Watch: Eyes on the road! Distracted Chinese scooter rider drives straight into parked truck while checking phone

A Chinese woman who was distracted by her phone has been caught on CCTV smashing head first into the back of a parked truck.

This is a prime example of why you shouldn't look at your phone while driving
The footage, taken on Friday, shows the distracted woman driving through Xuancheng city in the Anhui Province in eastern China, when she slowly starts veering off the road.

The woman seems completely oblivious to the fact she is headed for disaster as she heads straight into the path of a parked truck.

Her head bounces back as she crashes her scooter into the back of the large vehicle.

Huaihai Television reported the woman required hospital treatment where she had 30 stitches to deep cuts on her face.

