Watch: Extremely rare snowfall covers London streets as 'Beast from the East' storm arrives in UK

Heavy snow is falling on the streets of London, and despite what impressions you may have of chilly UK winters, it's actually a rare event in the country's southern capital city.

Based off statistics from the English Met Office, snow falling on London streets has occurred just a handful of times over the last 50 years in the heart of winter.

Between 1961 and 1990 there were around four to six days with snow or sleet in and around London, and about 2.5 days between 1981 and 2010, the Telegraph reports.

But it's snowing right now as the arctic "Beast from the East" snow storm makes it's way across Europe to the UK.

Heavy snow in parts of Britain is causing disruptions to road, rail and air travel and has forced hundreds of schools across the country to close.

Snow and ice warnings were in place today in eastern Britain. Met Office forecasters said some rural communities could be completely cut off with power cuts and weakened mobile phone signals.