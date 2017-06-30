Watch: Explosive video warns Americans of dangers of Fourth of July fireworks

Source:
The US Consumer Product Safety Commission has put on an explosive demonstration in an attempt to warn people celebrating the American Fourth of July holiday to be extra cautious when using fireworks.
The demonstration this week saw a number of unfortunate mannequins meet gruesome ends after being exposed to the dangerous pyrotechnics.
Last year, fireworks incidents killed four people and sent 11,100 more to emergency rooms around the US reports ABC's KSAT 12 News.
The US Consumer Product Safety Commission said to avoid injury people using fireworks should not let children handle any type of fireworks, keep a water supply nearby, use fireworks only where legal, use them away from grass and buildings and never try to relight a dud.
