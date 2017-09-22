Watch: Explosions as Syrian Government forces pound ISIS targets

Source:Associated Press
Fighting continued between Syrian government forces and ISIS in the eastern Syrian city of Deir el-Zour continues.
Pro-Syrian government military media released a video showing the Syrian army and its affiliated forces intensifying its fight against ISIS fighters.
Syrian News Agency SANA said that army units operating in Deir el-Zour expanded their control over the eastern bank of the Euphrates River after eliminating the latest IS gatherings in the village of Marat and establishing full control over al-Tibni town and al-Bowaitiyeh village in the western countryside of Deir el-Zour province.
The region - especially Deir el-Zour province - is home to mineral, natural gas and oil reserves that the Syrian government will need to restore its economy as it looks to wind down a more than six-year-long civil war.
