Watch: Explosion at Oklahoma drilling rig leaves five missing

An emergency official says five people are missing after an explosion at a drilling rig in eastern Oklahoma.

An emergency manager in Pittsburg County has informed KOTV that at least three medical helicopters landed at the site following the explosion today.

He says five people are missing.

The explosion occurred west of the town of Quinton, about 161 kilometres southeast of Tulsa.

A spokeswoman with the Oklahoma Office of Emergency Management has told The Associated Press that it wasn't immediately clear if there were any injuries or fatalities.

She says state environmental and regulatory officials have been notified and are heading to the scene.

A local emergency dispatcher says the sheriff, undersheriff and county emergency management director are all on the scene.

The drilling site was being operated by Oklahoma City-based Red Mountain Energy, said a spokesman for the Oklahoma Corporation Commission, which regulates oil and gas operators.