Watch: The evolution of Donald Trump's grab-and-yank power grab

US President Donald Trump met his match in a handshake showdown with France's new president, Emmanuel Macron today.

As the French president appears to have out-Trumped Mr Trump's power-grab today we take a look back at some of the US President's knuckle-crushing, dominating, arm-shuddering handshakes.

At their first meeting, ahead of a NATO summit in Brussels today, the two men locked hands for so long that knuckles started turning white.

Mr Trump finally seemed ready to pull away - but Macron evidently wasn't. The French leader held the shake for a few seconds more. Both men's jaws seemed to clench.

Trump has described himself as "a germ freak" and called handshakes "barbaric." In his 1997 book The Art of the Comeback, Mr Trump wrote he'd "often thought of taking out a series of newspaper ads encouraging the abolishment of the handshake."

Mr Trump's aversion to hand-shaking seemed to lessen over the course of the US presidential campaign. He's now deep into an inaugural world tour that has forced him to exchange hand greetings with leaders from Israel to the Vatican.

President Donald Trump shakes hands with French President Emmanuel Macron during a meeting at the US Embassy in Brussels. Source: Associated Press

Mr Macron won France's election this month by positioning himself as the anti-Trump, embracing globalisation and open borders and quoting philosophers.