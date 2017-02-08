Watch: Ever met a park like this? Neighbour captures woman's 17 attempts to reverse into unyielding space

A British woman's 17 attempts to parallel park has been caught on camera and uploaded online.

The timelapse video taken on January 30 shows the woman backing up and driving forward for nearly five minutes as she tries to squeeze her car into a spot outside her London home.

The woman can be seen exiting her car to check her distance and blocking traffic down the narrow road.

Finally the car in front of her vehicle moves giving the woman plenty of space to park.

However, it takes the woman another minute to straighten her car inside the free spot.

Ash Bhudia took the footage on January 30 from his bedroom window.

Speaking to The Sun, Bhudia says his neighbour's parking was the "worst parking fail" he had ever witnessed.

"I’ve seen some strange driving but nothing like this, when I saw her first two attempts I knew she wasn’t going to make it so I quickly grabbed my phone and started filming.