Watch: Enraged 78-year-old man head-butts teen on tram in wild ruckus promoted by swearing

An irate 78-year-old man has been caught on film head-butting a teenage boy in a wild early morning scuffle on a Surfers Paradise tram.
The altercation between the man and a group of teens on the tram at 2.30am was instigated after the 78-year-old became offended after overhearing swearing, Nine News reported.
Throughout the vision, the older man can be seen grappling with a shaggy haired blond teen, who he eventually head-butts, while surrounded by other passengers tentatively trying to intervene.
One of the teenagers involved in the altercation held no grudge over the incident however.
"There's no hard feelings and I don't want the man to get into trouble," he told Nine News.
The footage of the head-butt emerged online yesterday, but it is not clear when the fight actually occurred.
While the matter was reported to Queensland Police, it will not be further investigated.
