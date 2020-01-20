TODAY |

Watch: Enormous dust storms engulf towns in New South Wales

Source:  Associated Press

Major dust storms engulfed towns in Australia's New South Wales yesterday.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Entire towns were engulfed by the huge dust storms. Source: Associated Press

Wind gusts of 107km/h were recorded in Dubbo as the dust storm descended over the town.

A school was damaged in Dubbo, according to local media.

The dust storms have also affected the state's central west towns of Broken Hill, Nyngan and Parkes, local media reported.

Your playlist will load after this ad

While the change in weather will help firefighters, it’s also creating new challenges. Source: 1 NEWS

Wildfires have devastated parts of several Australian state this summer, and recent heavy rains have caused flash flooding in the Victoria, New South Wales and Queensland states.

World
Australia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:46
Tensions escalate between Black Power and Mongrel Mob after weekend shootings, massive brawl
2
Auckland University student creates 'Earth sandwich' with help from man in Spain
3
Could you survive the '80s? TVNZ looking for contestants for new show
4
Russell Crowe shows stunning contrast at his property after Australia bushfires and recent rain
5
US couple together for nearly 65 years die on the same day
MORE FROM
World
MORE

US couple together for nearly 65 years die on the same day

Serena Williams breezes into second round of Australian Open in less than an hour

Claim 'China speaks for Tonga' at UN criticised

‘I'm trying to spread a lot of positive vibes’ - Kyrgios narrows focus to first round Australian Open opponent