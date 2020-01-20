Watch: Enormous dust storms engulf towns in New South Wales

Major dust storms engulfed towns in Australia's New South Wales yesterday.

Wind gusts of 107km/h were recorded in Dubbo as the dust storm descended over the town.

A school was damaged in Dubbo, according to local media.

The dust storms have also affected the state's central west towns of Broken Hill, Nyngan and Parkes, local media reported.

