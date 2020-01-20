Watch: Enormous dust storms engulf towns in New South Wales

Major dust storms engulfed towns in Australia's New South Wales yesterday.
Wind gusts of 107km/h were recorded in Dubbo as the dust storm descended over the town.
A school was damaged in Dubbo, according to local media.
The dust storms have also affected the state's central west towns of Broken Hill, Nyngan and Parkes, local media reported.
Wildfires have devastated parts of several Australian state this summer, and recent heavy rains have caused flash flooding in the Victoria, New South Wales and Queensland states.