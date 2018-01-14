 

Watch: 'Employee One seemed confused' – worker fired after sending false Hawaii missile alert

The now-fired Hawaii emergency worker who sent a false missile alert that caused widespread panic and confusion had performance issues in the past.

A report has revealed the emergency worker had twice previously confused real-life events and drills.
A report released from an internal investigation into the Jan. 13 alert says the worker confused real-life events and drills at least two previous times. State officials say he was fired Friday.

The report describes a drill leading to the mistaken alert. Even though the word "exercise" was said six times, the employee who pushed the button said he did not hear it.

According to the report, co-workers say he just sat there and seemed confused as others tried to let the public know it was a false alarm.

The administrator of the agency resigned. A second worker has quit and another is being suspended.

A corrected alert was not sent to mobile devices for nearly 40 minutes because state workers had no prepared message for a false alarm.

The alert stated there was a threat "inbound to Hawaii".
