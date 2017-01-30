Watch: Emotional reunion between Iranian mother and five-year-old who was detained at US airport

A young five-year-old was reportedly detained for hours at a US airport after President Donald Trump's executive order banning people from seven Muslim-majority countries.

Video footage shows the emotional reunion between the boy and his mother who had to wait for hours at Washington Dulles International Airport for her son to be released, ABC7 reports.

The five-year-old had been travelling with another family member when he was detained at the airport.

His Iranian mother and other family members can be heard singing Happy Birthday to the boy after the are reunited.