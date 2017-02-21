Watch: The emotional moment teen 'human trafficked' in Las Vegas is reunited with her family

Source:
A US teen who is thought to have endured a kidnapping ordeal at the hands of human traffickers has had an emotional reunion with her family.
Sarah Dunsey's family believe the 17-year-old was abducted at Las Vegas' MGM hotel on January 15, US broadcaster Fox 13 News reports.
Video posted on Facebook yesterday shows Sarah having a tearful reunion with her siblings on Sunday. The video has been viewed near 40,000 times as of this 10.50am today.
Sarah was found by authorities in Venice, California on Saturday.
Fox 13 News reports two men are in custody over the incident.
