Watch: The emotional moment teen 'human trafficked' in Las Vegas is reunited with her family

A US teen who is thought to have endured a kidnapping ordeal at the hands of human traffickers has had an emotional reunion with her family.

Sarah Dunsey's family believe the 17-year-old was abducted at Las Vegas' MGM hotel on January 15, US broadcaster Fox 13 News reports.

Video posted on Facebook yesterday shows Sarah having a tearful reunion with her siblings on Sunday. The video has been viewed near 40,000 times as of this 10.50am today.

Sarah was found by authorities in Venice, California on Saturday.