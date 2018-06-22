Watch: Emotional Aussie truckie pays tribute to farmer mate who took his own life

A kind-hearted Aussie truckie who started a hay donation charity to help out struggling farmers has posted an emotional video after the death of one of his mates from suicide.

Brendan Farrell, founder of the Burrumbuttock Hay Runners, was given an Order of Australia medal for his services to primary industry earlier this month.

However, an emotional Mr Farrell said that finding out about his friend's death on a rural NSW cattle farm yesterday has put the award into perspective.

"Every award in Australia can not bring a life back…I would hand back my award to have this bloke back," Mr Farrell says in a video he posted to Facebook.

In the video Mr Farrell says he met his friend three years ago while delivering donated dog food. The man had run out of options on his drought-stricken property before tragically taking his own life.

"He couldn’t get his cattle to market because they were too poor. He couldn't sell his property because it was worth nothing. Couldn't feed his cattle because he didn't have enough money to buy the feed or the freight. So he is gone," he said.

Mr Farrell told Nine News that despite his friend’s worsening situation he did not see it coming and was "gobsmacked" to hear the devastating news of his death.

"I was absolutely gutted because he didn’t have any signs of anything. I actually thought I was doing alright with that mateship.

"But depression can just walk up and bite you in the arse and you don’t even know that you are in it. Same as the drought," he said.

The emotional Facebook video has been shared 13,000 times, with Mr Farrell hoping it will encourage other farmers in the same situation to speak out.

