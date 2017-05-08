Watch: Emmanuel Macron makes victorious speech after French presidential win: 'I will protect and defend France'

Polling agencies have projected that centrist Emmanuel Macron will be France's next president, putting a 39-year-old political novice at the helm of one of the world's biggest economies and slowing a global populist wave.

The agencies projected that Macron defeated far-right leader Marine Le Pen 65 per cent to 35 per cent on Sunday (About 6am Monday morning NZT).

If confirmed, far right candidate Marine Le Pen's showing would nonetheless be stronger than her National Front party has seen in its 45-year history.

Ms Le Pen said in a concession speech that she had spoken with Mr Macron and congratulated him.

"The French have chosen a new president of the republic - and they voted for continuity," she said in French.

"I called Mr Macron to congratulate him on his election and because I have the interests of the country at heart, I suggested that I hoped he would succeed."

The projections are based on vote counts in selected constituencies, then extrapolated nationwide.

Macron would be the youngest French president ever.

But Le Pen's projected showing, unusually low turnout and the record number of blank ballots are an indication of the headwinds facing Macron, a former economy minister who started his own political movement only a year ago.

Supporters of French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron are entering the courtyard outside the Louvre museum in Paris where he plans to celebrate election night.

Late Sunday afternoon (Monday morning NZT), French police emptied the place of tourists. Police dogs searched the site.

Hundreds of Macron supporters were waiting quietly outside barriers to pass security checks, while Macron's volunteer staffers were handing them French tricolor flags.

Earlier in the day, the courtyard was briefly evacuated after a suspicious bag was discovered. The famous museum itself was not evacuated or closed.