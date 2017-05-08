 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

World


Watch: Emmanuel Macron makes victorious speech after French presidential win: 'I will protect and defend France'

Breaking
share

Sources:

1 NEWS | Associated Press

Polling agencies have projected that centrist Emmanuel Macron will be France's next president, putting a 39-year-old political novice at the helm of one of the world's biggest economies and slowing a global populist wave.

Mr Macron thanked his supporters and said France will continue to fight terrorism at home and abroad.
Source: BBC

The agencies projected that Macron defeated far-right leader Marine Le Pen 65 per cent to 35 per cent on Sunday (About 6am Monday morning NZT).

1 NEWS’ Europe Correspondent has the latest from Paris as Macron is set to become the new French President in a projected landslide victory.
Source: Breakfast

If confirmed, far right candidate Marine Le Pen's showing would nonetheless be stronger than her National Front party has seen in its 45-year history.

Ms Le Pen said in a concession speech that she had spoken with Mr Macron and congratulated him.

"The French have chosen a new president of the republic - and they voted for continuity," she said in French.

Ms Le Pen thanked the 11 million people who voted for her and said she had called Emmanuel Macron to congratulate him.
Source: SKy News

"I called Mr Macron to congratulate him on his election and because I have the interests of the country at heart, I suggested that I hoped he would succeed."

The projections are based on vote counts in selected constituencies, then extrapolated nationwide.

At the monthly gathering of the France New Zealand Association many are hoping Emmanuel Macron become French President.
Source: 1 NEWS

Macron would be the youngest French president ever.

But Le Pen's projected showing, unusually low turnout and the record number of blank ballots are an indication of the headwinds facing Macron, a former economy minister who started his own political movement only a year ago.

Supporters of French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron are entering the courtyard outside the Louvre museum in Paris where he plans to celebrate election night.

Late Sunday afternoon (Monday morning NZT), French police emptied the place of tourists. Police dogs searched the site.

Hundreds of Macron supporters were waiting quietly outside barriers to pass security checks, while Macron's volunteer staffers were handing them French tricolor flags.

Earlier in the day, the courtyard was briefly evacuated after a suspicious bag was discovered. The famous museum itself was not evacuated or closed.

Macron plans to speak on the stage with the museum's large glass pyramid in the background.

Related

Politics

UK and Europe

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:10
1
One person was seriously hurt in the crash, and morning commuters are facing serious delays.

Serious crash on Auckland's Southern Motorway causing delays

02:33
2
Those close the princess have released more about her mind set around the time she died in a 1997 car crash in Paris.

Princess Diana: More details emerge surrounding her death and her lovers


01:41
3
Mr Macron thanked his supporters and said France will continue to fight terrorism at home and abroad.

Watch: Emmanuel Macron makes victorious speech after French presidential win: 'I will protect and defend France'

02:14
4
Myrtle Rust has been found in five pohutukawa seedlings in Kerikeri.

Potential case of fungal plant disease, myrtle rust, found in second location


00:28
5
Disturbing footage shows two parents involved in a tug of war over their 11-month-old son in a US car park.

GRAPHIC WARNING: Parents caught in literal tug of war over baby son

01:41
Mr Macron thanked his supporters and said France will continue to fight terrorism at home and abroad.

Watch: Emmanuel Macron makes victorious speech after French presidential win: 'I will protect and defend France'

Macron will be the youngest French president ever.

00:26
Ms Le Pen thanked the 11 million people who voted for her and said she had called Emmanuel Macron to congratulate him.

Watch: Marine Le Pen gives concession speech after losing French election: 'They voted for continuity'

Ms Le Pen thanked the 11 million people who voted for her and said she had called Emmanuel Macron to congratulate him.

Jesse Bromwich of the Storm offloads the ball during the round 19 NRL match between the Melbourne Storm and the Penrith Panthers at AAMI Park on July 17, 2015 in Melbourne, Australia.

Jesse Bromwich to step down as Kiwis captain, Storm announce punishment for alleged cocaine purchase attempt

"I regret making the choice of staying out with my teammates until the early hours of Saturday morning."

00:45

Watch: ‘It was horrible’ – Edgecumbe residents reflect on terrifying moment floodwaters surged across backyard

With young kids in the house, all Dee and Todd Proven could do was close their door and call for help.

Watch: Barrett brothers carve trail of destruction through Stormers with incredible try after try after try

Both Barrett's got on the scoresheet as the Hurricanes picked up a 41-22 win in Wellington.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ