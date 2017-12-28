Watch: Emergency services rush to Russian supermarket after explosion

OnDemand
Live TV
1 News Now
weather
live streams
send us your story
1 NEWS team
News
Sport
Weather
North Island
South Island
Latest
New Zealand
World
Entertainment
Source:
no more content
back to top
loading error
news
Rugby league, the death of a royal and climate change all stole the headlines this year.
It came after the news six young farmers had lost their lives recently.
While date and venue have yet to be confirmed, the big arguing point of a share in revenue has been agreed on.
Winston's big decision, natural disasters and the moment Team NZ's America's Cup campaign nearly ended caught our attention.
As Iraqi refugee Zaid Al-Jarrah finishes his Master's Degree, his family finally feel settled into life as Kiwis.
Join the conversation and follow 1 NEWS on Facebook
Rolling stories and updates from the 1 NEWS team
Download the 1 NEWS app for iPhone, iPad and Android
Send us your footage or share your story with us
Explore TVNZ
1 News Now
Corporate
More TVNZ