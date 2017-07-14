Watch: Elephant washed 15km off Sri Lankan coast, rescued by navy

Going about a routine patrol, a Sri Lankan navy vessel has bizarrely come across a struggling elephant 15km out to sea and undertaken an impromptu rescue mission.

The elephant was desperately breathing using its trunk, and the patrol boat quickly called in the Sri Lankan naval diving division to perform a rescue, Nine News reports.

Taking 12 hours to rope and drag aboard the huge animal, the Sri Lankan navy took advice from the Wildlife Department on how to safely approach it.

It is believed the elephant, named Alliya Pulmoddai, was swept out to sea by the current of a lagoon it may have been crossing.