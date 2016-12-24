 

Watch: Ecstatic Spanish weather presenter can't control herself after realising big lotto win on live TV

 A Spanish weather reporter is in for a happy Christmas after she realised she’d won the lottery on live television.

Weather reporter for Madrid Contigo, Elena Minambres, was joined by colleagues as she celebrated her astonishing win.
The weather presenter, Elena Minambres Hernando was backstage getting ready when she found out she had won over half a million-dollars in Spain’s Fat Christmas lottery.

Whilst her colleagues were in the middle of a live broadcast on the Telemadrid TV channel Ms Hernando ran into the studio to share her news.

Presenters then can be seen rushing to her side to celebrate her shock win.

The news team then popped some sparkling wine live on TV to celebrate Ms Hernando’s win.

She said the lucky ticket had been a Christmas gift from her mother-in-law.

