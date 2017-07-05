Watch: 'It is easier to master life' - inspirational 91-year-old is the oldest gymnast in the world

At the age of 91, the world's oldest gymnast has moves many of us couldn't pull of with ease and elegance and says she has the desire to keep competing until she can't.

Johanna Quaas continues to take the gym world by storm and recently competed at the International German Gymnastics Festival in Berlin.

According to the Independent, Ms Quaas showed off her skills on the parallel bars by lowering herself from a headstand position to the ground, holding her entire body weight with her arms while dressed in her signature green velvet leotard.

Ms Quass says the key to keeping youthful and staying in shape is by taking naps and eating a vegetarian diet.

"If you are fit, it is easier to master life," said Ms Quaas.

The gymnast started practicing her sport at the age of nine but was forced to transition to handball after World War II.

She later returned to the sport, training to be an instructor after getting married.

In 2012, Ms Quaas was crowned the oldest gymnast by Guinness World Records, at the age of 86.

"I do gymnastics to avoid being susceptible to falls and that is a good preventive tool.



"My face is old but my heart is young.