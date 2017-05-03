Watch: Dying Dutch girl's last wish fulfilled as thousands of cards from well-wishers arrive at her house

Dutch girl, Sabine Wortelboer, 15, has been shown an overwhelming amount of support after posting her last wish on Facebook, receiving 33,000 cards from well-wishers from around the Netherlands.

Ms Wortelboer was diagnosed with a rare brain tumour last year and is dying of terminal brain cancer.

After the diagnosis her TV-presenter brother Sol, and her family, put together a crowd funding campaign to fly to the United States for specialised treatment.

They raised the funds and she was able to fly to Houston for treatment which initially seemed to have worked.

But after a gastrointestinal illness meant she was no longer able to take the medication, her cancer returned, the Dutch tabloid Algemeen Dagblad reported.

Ms Wortelboer took to Facebook to write a final post last week where she said the result of her latest MRI scan ‘was really bad’ and the tumour continues to grow.

"After the result I've decided to stop all medication. It's not going to work anymore.

"I would really like it people, for the last time, can send me a whole bunch of cards," said the petite blonde, who included her home address."

In the following days, some 33,000 cards had arrived at her doorstep.

Video posted online shows crate after crate being delivered to her family home by the Dutch postal service, which had to employ a special team just to sort through the mass of cards, according to Dutch broadcaster RTLNieuws.

Sabine has thanked the well-wishers in a final blog post: "I think it's time to say goodbye.