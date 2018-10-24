 

Watch: Duchess of Sussex says women and girls' access to education 'key to economic and social development'

Associated Press
The Duchess of Sussex told a crowd at a university in the Fijian capital, Suva, that providing women and girls with access to educations is "the key to economic and social development."

Meghan spoke on Wednesday at the University of the South Pacific campus on the second day of a three-day visit to the island nation with her husband, Prince Harry.

She also announced that two new grants would be awarded to Fiji National University and the University of South Pacific under the Association of Commonwealth Universities, allowing for workshops to be run to "empower their female staff."

The couple arrived from Australia, where Meghan, who is four months pregnant, had her schedule reduced in recent days after a hectic start to their 16-day trip across four countries.

The couple is due to visit Tonga on Friday before returning to Sydney on Saturday for the final days of the Invictus Games, before ending their tour with a four-day visit to New Zealand.

The comments come after Meghan gave a speech at the University of the South Pacific campus in Suva, Fiji’s capital. Source: Associated Press
