Watch: Duchess of Cornwall joins Taika Waititi for James and the Giant Peach reading

Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, is debuting her storytelling skills and joining a star-studded cast to retell a Roald Dahl classic.

The wife of Prince Charles, second in line to the thrown, has taken part in the reading of James and the Giant Peach - a project lead by Kiwi actor and director Taika Waititi.

Some of the biggest names in Hollywood have already taken part in the Roald Dahl classic retellings, including Meryl Streep, Ryan Reynolds and Benedict Cumberbatch.

Taika Waititi teams up with Hollywood stars for Roald Dahl storytime, raising money for Covid-19 workers

Camilla features alongside Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o and Frozen's Josh Gad in episode six of James and the Giant Peach, with Taika and Friends.

She plays The Ship’s Captain in her first-ever character performance.

"I’m not much of an actor," she told Waititi before they began.

However, all is forgiven as the project is for a good cause.

James and Giant Peach, with Taika and Friends aims to raise money for Partners In Health - a medical and social justice organisation fighting Covid-19 and supporting public health systems in some of the most vulnerable communities around the world.

As audiences tune in they are invited to donate if they can to Partners In Health by visiting www.pih.org/giantpeach.

"I hope this campaign will raise vital funds to support those most in need at this very challenging time – as well as helping families and children currently in lockdown to find a moment of comfort through the joy of reading," Camilla said in a statement.

The Duchess, who has long supported the Roald Dahl Story Company’s charitable endeavours as the Royal Patron of Roald Dahl's Marvellous Children's Charity in the UK, is lending her time to the campaign in order to support charities currently impacted by Covid-19.

"Our goal is to bring joy and escapism to children and families at this very tough time – but also to raise vital funds for Partners in Health who are working on the front line in the fight against Covid-19," managing director of The Roald Dahl Story Company Luke Kelly said.

"The participation of Her Royal Highness is a very special moment in this campaign and we feel so privileged to have her involvement – we know parents and children in lockdown all over the world are going to love this episode and we look forward to revealing further surprises in due course."