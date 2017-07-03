Watch: Dubai to introduce 'RoboCop' style automated security vehicles to patrol city streets

Source:
Dubai Police are launching a fleet of automated 'RoboCop' cars' as it looks to become one of the most tech-savvy nations in the world.
The futuristic looking vehicle is called the O-R3 and has been developed by Singapore company OTSAW Digital.
While speed will not be the small security car's strong point, its top speed only being 15km/h, the vehicle will be able to scan human faces, looking for criminals.
It also has its own drone that has a top speed of 50km/h which it can launch to keep track of fleeing offenders.
Dubai Police already plan to lease 100 of the O-R3 units by 2020, at a cost of $10,000 each per month, according to CNN.
Dubai has already armed its firefighters with water powered jet packs to tackle fires and hopes to have 25 per cent of its police force made up of robots like the O-R3 by 2030.
