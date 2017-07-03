Watch: Dubai to introduce 'RoboCop' style automated security vehicles to patrol city streets

Dubai Police are launching a fleet of automated 'RoboCop' cars' as it looks to become one of the most tech-savvy nations in the world.

The futuristic looking vehicle is called the O-R3 and has been developed by Singapore company OTSAW Digital.

While speed will not be the small security car's strong point, its top speed only being 15km/h, the vehicle will be able to scan human faces, looking for criminals.

It also has its own drone that has a top speed of 50km/h which it can launch to keep track of fleeing offenders.

Dubai Police already plan to lease 100 of the O-R3 units by 2020, at a cost of $10,000 each per month, according to CNN.