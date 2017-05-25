 

Watch: Drunk man rides more than 20km on car boot – and the driver had no idea!

Source:

Associated Press

When police pulled over a Tennessee couple and told them a body was lying on the boot of their car last week, they thought it was a joke, until they got out to look.

A driver in the US got the shock of his life when police pulled him over and told him had an extra passenger.
Source: Youtube/ NewsChannel5

They found an unconscious man who had somehow remained on the trunk for about 23 kilometres.

Driver Carl Webb told reporters he had left the Memphis in May BBQ festival before the officer pulled them over last Thursday evening (local time).

The officer asked him if he knew there was a person on his trunk, a question that didn't make sense to Webb at first.

"He goes, 'Mister, I'm not messing with you. There is a body on your trunk.'

"So I got out, we walked around and sure enough there he was, still hanging on, still unconscious, just laying there."

Mr Webb says there's a slight lip on the trunk that likely saved the man's life, the man also appeared to have been drinking police said.

Memphis police say in a statement that Officer Benjamin Huff noticed what appeared to be a man on the black Ford Taurus travelling around 100 km/h down an expressway and pulled the car over.

After alerting the couple he woke the man, who was disoriented and did not remember leaving the festival.

No charges were filed. Police did not explain how the man remained unconscious on the trunk, but credited the officer with possibly saving a life.

"There is no doubt Officer Huff prevented a tragedy that would have resulted in serious bodily injuries or could have easily been fatal," police said.

