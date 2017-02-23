Watch: 'Drunk' magician falls from ceiling - and grace - at magic convention

A magician has been caught on camera falling while trying to swing across a seven-metre high ceiling at a magic convention in the UK while reportedly drunk.

It was also a fall from grace for the magician who is said to have received a lifetime ban from the Blackpool Magic convention, the largest of its kind in the world.

In the video captured by 23-year-old Arron Jones, the magician swings between the rafters of the arched ceiling, his worsening predicament punctuated by profanities as a crowd below watches in horror.

"All of a sudden I saw this guy start to shimmy up on one of the pillars to the roof. I was just stood there thinking 'what is this idiot doing?'," Mr Jones told the Daily Mail.

"I heard he had been drinking but I don't know why he decided to go up there. The bouncers came out and were shouting at him to get down but he just told them 'no' and carried on going."

Over halfway across the ceiling, the man tries to turn around but loses his grip and falls to the ground with a thud.

"We all thought he was dead," Mr Jones said.

"He is so lucky to be alive. I think he got away with just a broken arm and hip."