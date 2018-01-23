 

Watch: Drunk Aussie driver films herself speeding, crashing on Snapchat

Using social media and driving at the same time don't mix, as a teenager in Australia has found out the hard way.

The Victorian woman was over the alcohol limit and branded her phone with a Mazda logo during the impact.
Source: Victoria Police

The 19-year-old woman was filming a Snapchat video from the driver's seat, and ran off the road, 9News reported.

The Snapchat video found on the woman's shattered mobile phone gave a full view of the car's speedometer.

Victoria police said she was not only over the speed limit, but three times over the legal alcohol limit and even managed to brand her phone with a Mazda logo, apparently from the airbag, during the impact. 

The driver was charged with speeding, careless driving, a blood alcohol reading of 0.164 and using a mobile phone while driving.

Her probationary licence was cancelled and she was disqualified from driving for 16 months and fined $A2000.

