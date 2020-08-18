TODAY |

Watch: 'Drug-filled' vessel intercepted by police off NSW coast

Source:  AAP

Three crew members have been arrested after Australian authorities intercepted a "drug-filled vessel" off the New South Wales coast.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Three people have been arrested after the boat was intercepted near Newcastle. Source: Australian Federal Police

The boat was intercepted near Newcastle under a joint operation by Australian Federal Police, NSW Police and Australian Border Force officers after an international partner raised concerns about the suspicious off-shore activity.

The three men, reportedly two Australians and a Chinese citizen, appeared in Sydney's Central Local Court yesterday and were refused bail.

The vessel was being taken to Balmain in Sydney's inner west where it will be examined and the drugs unloaded.



World
Australia
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:36
Donald Trump mocks NZ's Covid-19 response after new outbreak - 'It's terrible, we don't want that'
2
Expectations of a 'hermetically sealed border' to keep Covid-19 out are not fair - Ardern
3
Collins says Brownlee's inference Govt holding back Covid-19 information was 'a bit of a surprise'
4
Campervan trader found to have ripped off customers for tens of thousands of dollars in four-year probe
5
Weta Workshop staff warned to be vigilant for Covid-19 symptoms after visitor tests positive
MORE FROM
World
MORE
00:50

Americold claims it's impossible Covid-19 entered NZ through their freight
12:53

Campervan trader found to have ripped off customers for tens of thousands of dollars in four-year probe
03:34

Fines for Covid-19 level 3 rule breakers a possibility - police
02:49

Legal experts predict unprecedented jail term for Christchurch mosque killer