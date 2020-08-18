Watch: 'Drug-filled' vessel intercepted by police off NSW coast

Three crew members have been arrested after Australian authorities intercepted a "drug-filled vessel" off the New South Wales coast.

The boat was intercepted near Newcastle under a joint operation by Australian Federal Police, NSW Police and Australian Border Force officers after an international partner raised concerns about the suspicious off-shore activity.

The three men, reportedly two Australians and a Chinese citizen, appeared in Sydney's Central Local Court yesterday and were refused bail.

The vessel was being taken to Balmain in Sydney's inner west where it will be examined and the drugs unloaded.



