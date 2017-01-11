Watch: Drone video of road being built turns tiny Aussie town into internet sensation

A humble video showing a new road being sealed in rural Western Australia has turned a small region into something of an internet sensation.

Last month, the Shire of Moora posted drone footage on its Facebook page, showing the laying down of bitumen on a 4.9km strip of road.

The remarkably compelling video shows trucks laying down bitumen on Airstrip Rd, a humble $466,000 project.

Since being posted on December 14, the video has been seen 14 million times, and shared over 355,000 times, offering the region the kind of publicity money can't buy.

"We had a lot of views by Christmas, might have been about 5000 which we thought, 'Geez that's a lot', but around New Year it just took off," Shire of Moora chief executive Alan Leeson told WA Today.

"We thought, 'oh we've been hacked, but it's all been checked out."