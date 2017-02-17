Watch: Drone footage captures moment ISIS HQ obliterated by RAF bomb

Source:
Britain's Ministry of Defence has released drone footage showing an Islamic State headquarters being destroyed by bombs as forces tighten their grip on parts of Mosul.
The video was captured on Valentine's Day and shows the large building between the crosshairs of the drone.
A black dot soon appears before plumes of smoke can be seen billowing into the air.
According to Channel 9, the black dot was a Paveway IV guided bomb which was fired out of a Typhoon fighter jet.
