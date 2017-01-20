Watch: Driver seen doing burnouts outside Melbourne train station before fatal drive through central city
Source:
Fairfax/ Aland Tiwari
Three people are dead and many more injured after the shocking incident this afternoon.
Source: Fairfax/ Aland Tiwari
The alleged attacker has been apprehended by police after the shocking incident in the central city.
Source: 1 NEWS
One person is dead and scores are injured after a man erratically drove along the Bourke Street Mall.
Source: Nine
Multiple people are believed to be injured after the incident, which reportedly saw shots fired.
Source: Daniel Bowen / Twitter
no more content
back to top