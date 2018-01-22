 

Watch as driver overtakes close to cyclist before allegedly stabbing him with knife in Perth park

A cyclist has been stabbed in Perth after an altercation with a driver who he says drove dangerously close to him and nearly knocked him over while overtaking.

The driver got out of his car in a Perth park and struck the cyclist with a knife.

The 52-year old man filmed the incident while cycling in Kings Park with his wife early on Friday, when he was passed by a car driven close to his bike.

He rode alongside the car and yelled at the driver that he had overtaken him unsafely, breaching the recently introduced one-metre passing rule.

A few minutes later the cyclist spotted the car parked outside a cafe and rode up to speak to the driver.

The driver got out of his car and struck the man in the chest with a knife, before driving away.

He noticed he was bleeding and received minor injuries.

Police say they have received a video of the confrontation and are investigating.

WA motorists must leave a one-metre when passing a cyclist. 

