Watch: Driver gasps with horror as out-of-control 4WD narrowly avoids causing head-on carnage

An Australian couple are counting their lucky stars after narrowly avoiding being taken out by an out-of-control 4WD.

Liam Quinn and his wife were driving along the Princes Highway at Kiah, NSW, on Friday when the oncoming vehicle lost control in greasy conditions, veered on to the wrong side of the road and narrowly missed them.

It then hit a guard rail.

"The dash cam is actually fish-eye, the car was actually a lot closer than it looks," Mr Quinn told 9News.com.au.

"It was right in front of us."

The pair were unhurt in the incident, and it appears the other vehicle was able to drive away as when friends passed the area 20 minutes later, there was no sign of them.

Mr Quinn said he shared the video as a warning.

"Speed puts everyone else at risk," he said.

"It looks like he was just going too fast and he just lost it.