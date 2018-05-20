Watch: The dress! Meghan Markle wows in her Givenchy wedding dress as she arrives at Windsor church

Meghan Markle has shown off her beautiful wedding dress in public for the first time.

The moment happened as she exited her royal delivery, outside Windsor Castle, after travelling by car to the venue to be married, with her mum Doria Ragland riding alongside her.

With the arrival of Meghan Markle also came the revelation of the designer of her dress, Clare Waight Keller, from French fashion house Givenchy.

Inside 600 guests and one groom waited eagerly for a glimpse of the bride as she walked down the aisle to the waiting groom.

Pair given official titles by the Queen



Earlier Queen Elizabeth had conferred royal titles on the pair.

Prince Harry has been given the title of the Duke of Sussex while Ms Markle is to become Duchess of Sussex upon marriage.