Watch: The dress! Meghan Markle wows in her Givenchy wedding dress as she arrives at Windsor church

Associated Press

Meghan Markle has shown off her beautiful wedding dress in public for the first time.

This was the moment all speculation about Markle’s dress ended – with a surprise choice of designer.
The moment happened as she exited her royal delivery, outside Windsor Castle, after travelling by car to the venue to be married, with her mum&nbsp;Doria Ragland riding alongside her.

The soon-to-be Duchess of Sussex got the nervous giggles as she reached Harry, in a sweet moment.
With the arrival of Meghan Markle also came the revelation of the designer of her dress, Clare Waight Keller, from French fashion house Givenchy.

Inside 600 guests and one groom waited&nbsp;eagerly for a glimpse of the bride as she walked down the aisle to the waiting groom.

Watch the moment Harry and Meghan exchanged vows and became husband and wife.
Pair given official titles by the Queen

Earlier Queen Elizabeth had conferred royal titles&nbsp;on the pair.

Prince Harry has been given the title of the Duke of Sussex while Ms Markle is to become Duchess of Sussex upon marriage.

Over 100,000 locals and visitors will line the streets for a first hand glimpse of the pair during a procession in an open top carriage, following the marriage, through the narrow streets of Windsor.

The bride was captured in the car with her mother.

Watch: First video of Meghan Markle in her wedding dress being driven to the wedding

The 36-year-old left her home near the venue where she had been preparing for the wedding just after 10.20pm NZT, accompanied by her mother.

