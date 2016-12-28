Watch: 'Dreamy scene' of colourful light pillars captured in Chinese night sky

People in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region witnessed colourful light pillars yesterday.

The light pillars appeared at overnight and it lasted for two hours.

Local residents including some photographers went outside to enjoy and take pictures of the "dreamy scene" despite of the low temperature of less than minus 20 degree Celsius.

Meteorologists explain that the light pillars are peculiar to the season of winter. Because of the low temperature, the humidity is relatively high with much water vapor floating in air.