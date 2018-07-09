Watch: Dramatic video shows boy rescued from Thai cave whisked on to helicopter after emerging back to earth's surface

Source:
Once the first four of the 12 boys trapped inside a Thai cave emerged back on ground one of them was ferried into a waiting helicopter before being taken to hospital.
Sky News vision shows the dramatic moment.
Meanwhile eight other boys and their football coach remain below ground awaiting rescue in the cave system on Thailand's border with Myanmar.
The rescue operation which will involve divers escorting those remaining out is set to resume later this afternoon.
