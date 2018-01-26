Watch: Dramatic shootout at Florida traffic lights as brazen criminals exchange hail of gunfire

A driver leapt from his car at red traffic lights in Florida and fired back at a shooter who had unloaded multiple shots at his vehicle.

The dramatic shootout near Pensalcola earlier this week which terrified other motorists was caught on the dashcam of another vehicle not involved in the incident.

Police have released the video as part of their efforts to track down one suspect still at large - the driver of the silver Lexus involved in the shootout.