Watch: Dramatic scenes as rescuers pull up man dangling from parachute on sheer cliff face

A Canadian rescue crew has plucked a man to safety after he was spotted dangling from a parachute on a sheer cliff face.

A Canadian rescue crew plucked the man to safety on a ledge for a helicopter to fly him to hospital.
Rescuers pulled the man onto a ledge on Stawamus Chief in Squamish, about 64 kilometres north of Vancouver.  

Canada's CTV said the man was dangling about half way up the 702 metre mountain.

It was unclear if the man was paragliding or base jumping, or how his parachute became stuck on the cliff. 

He spoke to the crew during the rescue and was not seriously hurt.   

He was flown by helicopter to a nearby hospital.

