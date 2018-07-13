Watch: Dramatic moment part of newly opened shopping mall collapses in Mexico City

A newly opened shopping mall on Mexico City's south side partly collapsed today after structural problems apparently led the mall's operators to evacuate the area.

Videos posted on social media show a cantilevered, multi-story section of the mall collapsing in a cloud of dust and twisted metal.

Some of it fell into lanes of a major highway, which had been closed shortly before the collapse.

The Artz Pedregal mall opened in March, though parts remain under construction.

It had drawn the ire of neighbours worried about the loss of open space, congestion and other issues.

Built on the edge of the city's main expressway, the mall had suffered previous subsoil slides.