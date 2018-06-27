Watch: The dramatic moment hot air balloon crashes into power lines, sparking flames

A hot air balloon pilot was lucky to survive after crashing into power lines and then a lake in the US state of Michigan.

The crash took place in the city of Howell on Sunday local time (Monday NZT), WILX reports, and was captured on camera by local Brian Karrick.

The balloon can be seen coming down quickly as the pilot, Ron Groce, fires the burner to try to gain elevation.

As it hits the power lines, a loud electrical buzz is heard and flames leap between the lines and the balloon, leaving a large hole in one side.

The balloon continued to drift for a time before finally coming down in the nearby Thompson Lake.

The pilot managed to swim to safety.