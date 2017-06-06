Watch: Dramatic moment fleeing man grabbed on balcony by London cop in terror raid

Video has emerged of a man trying to flee from police on a balcony during a London terror raid.

Twelve people were arrested in connection to Sunday's car attack and knife rampage in London that killed seven people and left more than 20 in critical condition.

On Sunday London police conducted dawn raids, and a man was captured trying to evade police on a balcony, until an officer reached his hand out of a window and pulled the man inside.

British police say all 12 people who were arrested in the early hours after the weekend London Bridge attack have been released without charge.

The raids were conducted in the area that was home to the two attackers who have been publicly identified as 27-year-old Khuram Butt, and 30-year-old Rachid Redouane.