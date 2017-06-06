 

World


Watch: Dramatic moment fleeing man grabbed on balcony by London cop in terror raid

Sources:

1 NEWS | Associated Press

Video has emerged of a man trying to flee from police on a balcony during a London terror raid.

The man was trying to escape the raid when an officer reached his hand out the window and pulled the man inside.
Source: BBC

Twelve people were arrested in connection to Sunday's car attack and knife rampage in London that killed seven people and left more than 20 in critical condition.

On Sunday London police conducted dawn raids, and a man was captured trying to evade police on a balcony, until an officer reached his hand out of a window and pulled the man inside.

British police say all 12 people who were arrested in the early hours after the weekend London Bridge attack have been released without charge.

The raids were conducted in the area that was home to the two attackers who have been publicly identified as 27-year-old Khuram Butt, and 30-year-old Rachid Redouane.

The pair and a third attacker, who has not been named publicly, were all shot dead by police after the attacks. 

Sergio Farina got as many people into his restaurant as he could before getting behind the door to ensure no harm would come to them.
Source: RTVE
ISIS has claimed responsibility for the attack that left seven dead and dozens injured.
Source: 1 NEWS
Anti-terror raids are continuing across east London as authorities try and determine if they acted alone.
Source: Breakfast

