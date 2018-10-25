 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Watch: The dramatic moment CNN anchors leave live studio after explosive device sent to newsroom

Associated Press
Topics
World
Politics
Crime and Justice

CNN anchors had their live broadcast cut short after a pipe bomb was discovered at the networks New York office.

Poppy Harlow and Jim Sciutto were forced off air not long after 10am on Wednesday (local time).

Harlow signed them off, saying, "There is a fire alarm here, we'll be right back."

The network's newsroom in the Time Warner Building in Manhattan was emptied after the package containing an improvised explosive was discovered.

Bombs and other suspicious packages targeting Hillary Clinton, former President Barack Obama and CNN were intercepted Wednesday in a rash of attacks aimed at prominent Democrats and the cable news network often criticised by political conservatives.

A similar device was found Monday at the New York compound of liberal billionaire George Soros, a major contributor to Democratic causes.

There were no explosions and no reports of injuries.

The White House has condemned the attempted attacks, saying investigations are underway. Source: Breakfast

The White House quickly condemned the attacks. Vice President Mike Pence said they "have no place in this country," and President Donald Trump tweeted, "I agree wholeheartedly."

The US Secret Service intercepted a bomb that was addressed to Hillary Clinton at her Chappaqua, New York, home and a possible explosive that was sent to former President Obama in his home in Washington. And a police bomb squad removed a suspicious package from CNN's New York headquarters, which was evacuated.

Overhead TV shots showed a truck carrying that device, which law enforcement officials said was linked to other explosives this week, being driven away.

Poppy Harlow and Jim Sciutto were forced off air as their building was evacuated. Source: CNN
Topics
World
Politics
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
'I got rid of Hore and Nonu' - Remarkable threat by coach Mark Hammett revealed in former player's new book
2
Poppy Harlow and Jim Sciutto were forced off air as their building was evacuated.
Watch: The dramatic moment CNN anchors leave live studio after explosive device sent to newsroom
3
The latest ad comes one year after the organisation’s first big-budget attempt went viral.
Watch: NZ Police release another big-budget recruitment ad, laden with Kiwi humour
4
Marae’s Hikurangi Jackson asked Aucklanders how they feel about the term Pākehā.
Are you okay with someone calling you Pākehā?
5
“Which at the moment feels like it might be for a while,” she said.
Jacinda Ardern vows no new regional fuel taxes while she is Prime Minister
MORE FROM
World
MORE
00:38
Jamal Khashoggi is believed to have been killed and dismembered in the Saudi Istanbul consulate three weeks ago.

Saudi crown prince breaks silence over 'heinous' killing of Jamal Khashoggi
00:44
The White House has condemned the attempted attacks, saying investigations are underway.

Explosive devices sent to Obama, Clintons, CNN evacuated
Trump says the Khashoggi matter was handled badly by Saudi officials.

Trump awaits briefing from CIA director in Khashoggi case

Man dies after being crushed to death by forklift at Gold Coast workplace