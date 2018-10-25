Watch: The dramatic moment CNN anchors leave live studio after explosive device sent to newsroom

CNN anchors had their live broadcast cut short after a pipe bomb was discovered at the networks New York office.

Poppy Harlow and Jim Sciutto were forced off air not long after 10am on Wednesday (local time).

Harlow signed them off, saying, "There is a fire alarm here, we'll be right back."

The network's newsroom in the Time Warner Building in Manhattan was emptied after the package containing an improvised explosive was discovered.

Bombs and other suspicious packages targeting Hillary Clinton, former President Barack Obama and CNN were intercepted Wednesday in a rash of attacks aimed at prominent Democrats and the cable news network often criticised by political conservatives.

A similar device was found Monday at the New York compound of liberal billionaire George Soros, a major contributor to Democratic causes.

There were no explosions and no reports of injuries.

The White House quickly condemned the attacks. Vice President Mike Pence said they "have no place in this country," and President Donald Trump tweeted, "I agree wholeheartedly."

The US Secret Service intercepted a bomb that was addressed to Hillary Clinton at her Chappaqua, New York, home and a possible explosive that was sent to former President Obama in his home in Washington. And a police bomb squad removed a suspicious package from CNN's New York headquarters, which was evacuated.