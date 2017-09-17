Watch: Dramatic moment caravan roof blows off just missing cars on Sydney highway

A driver narrowly avoided disaster after a caravan roof blew off, slamming into the road only metres away from his vehicle on a Sydney highway.

The near-miss was caught on the driver's dash-cam, with the footage being uploaded to Facebook yesterday.

The video shows the roof of a white caravan suddenly rip off and fly into the air before smashing into the Hume Highway at Campbelltown, only just avoiding vehicles in the surrounding lanes.

"Lucky I moved left when I did. The cars behind me weren’t so lucky," the dashcam footage owner, Paul, wrote on the Facebook post.