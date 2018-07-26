 

Watch the dramatic moment a boat is flipped by monster waves at famous Indonesian surf break

1 NEWS
World

Dramatic footage has emerged of a boat being destroyed in huge surf at a famous break in Indonesia.

Footage captured the moment a boat ripped from its anchor “blew up into a million pieces” in surf estimated to be 6m high. Source: Jack Germain

Footage shot at surf filmmaker Jack Germain at Lagundri Bay in Niasby shows the boat survive one giant wave.

There would no repeat with the following wave, which flipped the boat.

Hawaiian photographer Daniel Russo, who shot video from a nearby boat, told Yahoo7 the boat “blew up into a million pieces”.

The photographer said there was no one on the boat, which was caught in a set with waves he estimated were 6m high.

“The boat was anchored behind the wave and the line snapped when a rogue set came in,” he said.

“Its anchor broke and (it) drifted into line-up,” he said.

